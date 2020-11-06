Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting Waseca Officer Arik Matson

WASECA, Minn. (KTTC) - A man has been sentenced for shooting Waseca Officer Arik Matson.

Tyler Janovsky pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder after shooting and critically wounding Matson.

Janovsky was sentenced on Friday afternoon to 35 years in prison for shooting Matson in the head back in January. Matson returned home in October and is continuing his recovery process. He was escorted by a motorcade and was welcomed by crowds lining the street.

Police were responding to a call of a suspicious person when they found Janovsky outside a residence. Janovsky then fired at Matson, hitting him in the head, before he was shot twice by police.