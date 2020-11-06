Minnesota Update: Virus cases reach record high for 4th-straight day

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported a record 5,454 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths on Friday, breaking the state’s single-day record for new cases for a fourth straight day.

The state has now had 170,307 total cases and 2,591 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

23 of the deaths in Friday's update were living in either a long-term care or assisted living facility.

In Winona County, they had 59 new cases on Friday. According to Winona County Health and Human Services, the cases ranged in age from under 4 to 94. It is the highest number of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

0-4: 1

1 5-9: 3

3 10-14: 3

3 15-19: 7

7 20-24: 4

4 25-29: 2

2 30-34: 5

5 35-39: 11

11 40-44: 3

3 45-49: 3

3 50-54: 3

3 55-59: 2

2 60-64: 3

3 65-69: 2

2 70-74: 3

3 75-79: 1

1 80-84: 0

0 85-89: 1

1 90-94: 2

2 95-99: 0

Houston County had 17 new cases. Fillmore County recorded six new cases in Thursday's update according to MDH.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 170,307 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 15,610 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 936 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 139,190 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported nearly 45,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 3,029,108. Approximately 1,962,772 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 11,193 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,864 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here