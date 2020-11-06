 Skip to Content

Minnesota tops 5,000 virus cases for first time

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday for the first time since the pandemic began. Friday’s case total marks the fourth day in a row the state has broken its single-day record. The 36 deaths reported by the state health department on Friday are the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic. State health officials and hospitals statewide are bracing for more hospitalizations, which is a lagging indicator that usually follows case growth. The updated numbers bring Minnesota’s totals to more than 170,000 cases and nearly 2,600 deaths.

