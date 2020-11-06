Oktoberfest gives back to the community

Oktoberfest gives back to the communityNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Although there wasn't an Oktoberfest in La Crosse this year, the festival was still able to make their presence felt in the community.
La Crosse Festivals, better known as Oktoberfest USA, announced they've made donations totalling $20,425 to a number of local organizations.
The groups would receive funds for their volunteer work during Oktoberfest.
They include:
- La Crescent Rotary Club
- Crucifixion School PTO
- Shelby Youth Baseball
- La Crosse Chapter of Medical Assistants
- Caledonia Rotary
- Screaming Eagles Marching Band
- Builder Association
- Holmen Rotary
- Camp Decorah Ranger Corp
- UW-L Women's Ultimate Frisbee
- Tabby Town in Westby
- La Crescent Animal Rescue
- Caledonia Lions Club
- Holmen Show Choir Booster Club
- Avalanche HS Coop Hockey Booster Club
- Central Girl's Softball
- State Road Elementary
- NAVHDA
- Viterbo Nurses Assoc.
- 7 Rivers Community High School
- Onalaska High School Choirs Parent Group
- Logan Show Choir
- Bantry
- UWL's Chemistry/Biochemistry Club
- Holy Trinity
- Foundations of Teacher Education Program at Western
- Caledonia Wrestling Club
- FCCLA
- Rough Riders
- Rush WI West
The festival also donated to the Gemutlichkeit Foundation which gives scholarships to local students.