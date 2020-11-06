Oktoberfest gives back to the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Although there wasn't an Oktoberfest in La Crosse this year, the festival was still able to make their presence felt in the community.

La Crosse Festivals, better known as Oktoberfest USA, announced they've made donations totalling $20,425 to a number of local organizations.

The groups would receive funds for their volunteer work during Oktoberfest.

They include:

La Crescent Rotary Club

Crucifixion School PTO

Shelby Youth Baseball

La Crosse Chapter of Medical Assistants

Caledonia Rotary

Screaming Eagles Marching Band

Builder Association

Holmen Rotary

Camp Decorah Ranger Corp

UW-L Women's Ultimate Frisbee

Tabby Town in Westby

La Crescent Animal Rescue

Caledonia Lions Club

Holmen Show Choir Booster Club

Avalanche HS Coop Hockey Booster Club

Central Girl's Softball

State Road Elementary

NAVHDA

Viterbo Nurses Assoc.

7 Rivers Community High School

Onalaska High School Choirs Parent Group

Logan Show Choir

Bantry

UWL's Chemistry/Biochemistry Club

Holy Trinity

Foundations of Teacher Education Program at Western

Caledonia Wrestling Club

FCCLA

Rough Riders

Rush WI West

The festival also donated to the Gemutlichkeit Foundation which gives scholarships to local students.