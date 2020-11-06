Polling industry at a crossroads after second inaccurate snapshot of presidential results

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A UW-La Crosse political science professor says the polling industry is at a crossroads with poll results again missing the mark in the presidential election.

While not all results have been finalized, in Wisconsin, those inaccuracies were evident.

"Enormously disappointing that this happened again," said Anthony Chergosky P.h.D., political science professor at UW-La Crosse. "I think it's too soon to know what exactly went wrong this time. I know that the polling industry is going to face a real reckoning at this point."

Chergosky believes that there could be a number of factors in what led to gathering inaccurate results.

"Those challenges include people's willingness to complete polls. People even being reachable because do they pick up the phone or not because response rates have been going way down," said Chergosky.

The UW-La Crosse political science professor also said that political parties are developing their own data and set of facts which reduces the chance for a shared understanding of how the public feels and increases the chances for misinformation. Public polls are a way to provide that unbiased picture.

Many polls showed Biden up at least six points heading into the election day, some showing over a 10 point lead.

"The fact that the polling systematically across states made Biden look like he had a substantially bigger margin that is a very important issue and it's got to be addressed," said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law Poll.

In Wisconsin, the Marquette University Law Poll had Biden up five points, but unofficial results show him up by less than one point.

Franklin says there could be a phenomenon when it comes to Trump that skewed the results.

"It may be that some Trump supporters, not a lot, but enough have been convinced by his rhetoric about fake polls, fake news that they've now declined to take part in polls," said Franklin. "That would result in a lower percentage for Trump in the polling."

Franklin also added that higher turnout would produce a closer race. In the 2018 election cycle, the MU Law Poll Director said that their polling was within one point of both the Wisconsin governor and senate races which adds to the possibility of the Trump phenomenon hypothesis.

Chergosky believes the damage has been done and pollsters will need to consider new ways of obtaining accurate data.

"This is a moment of crisis for public opinion polls," said Chergosky. "It's a moment of crisis for the polling industry, and they have a lot to answer for this time."

Franklin said he and his team will dissect the results from their 2020 polling of the election.