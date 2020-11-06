Potosi-Cassville defeats Luther after a hot start

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - After Potosi-Cassville came out ready to play and put up 21 in the first quarter, their offense struggled until late in the fourth quarter when they scored again to seal the victory over Luther.

Three minutes into the game Potosi-Cassville's Levi Groom connected with Robby Roe in the end zone to put them on top early. They decided to go for two and that time Groom found Sam Udelhofen to convert it and put them up 8-0. Groom went 9/17 for 190 yards and four touchdowns.

Just four minutes later Potosi-Cassville scored again. With a shovel pass from Groom, Ashton Spitzack took it in for six and suddenly it was 14-0 less than ten minutes into the game.

Luther slowed them down after that but didn't put up points until the second quarter with seven minutes remaining when Dillon Yang found Lyndon Byus for six. After the extra point it was still 14-7 Potosi-Cassville but Luther looked to be back in the game until just a few minutes later Potosi-Cassville's Groom found Robby Roe again. Roe just barely got a foot in the end zone but it gave them six more. Roe finished with three touchdowns and 131 yards.

Potosi-Cassville headed into the half up 20-7.

Scoring was quiet after that until there were 23 seconds left in the third quarter. That's when Luther finally capitalized on a 99-yard drive but they didn't score again.

The knights hold Potosi-Cassville on their next possession but were unable to convert when they got the ball back.

With six minutes left in the game, Luther's Dillon Yang threw an interception and Potosi-Cassville immediately turned it into six points. They went on to win it 34-14.