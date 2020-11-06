Puerto Ricans in unfamiliar territory as vote count delayed

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — For the first time in decades, voters across Puerto Rico are still waiting for officials to confirm the winners of some of the most high-profile races days after the U.S. territory held its general election. Traditionally, the government confirms final preliminary results the night of the election, but a record number of early and absentee votes cast this year has overwhelmed officials and raised questions about the capacity of an elections commission that only months ago fumbled a primary so badly it forced a second round of voting.