UN urges cease-fire to tackle virus ahead of Myanmar vote

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is appealing for a cease-fire across Myanmar to tackle surging COVID-19 cases ahead of Sunday’s elections. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned at intensifying clashes including in Rakhine State where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims can’t vote because the government has denied them citizenship, his spokesman said. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general believes peaceful and credible elections can help advance development, human rights and democratic reforms, “including civilian control over the military.” The government of Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority nation, has refused to recognize Rohingya as citizens or an ethnic group, leaving the vast majority stateless.