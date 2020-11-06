Vote for Quilts on Exhibit at the Winona History Center

Winona, Minn. (WXOW)-Now through December 31 Vote for Quilts is on exhibit at the Winona County History Center. Continuing the celebration of 100 years of Women’s Suffrage, check out this added traveling exhibition, Vote for Quilts, featuring creations from the Women’s Right to Vote: Revolution and Evolution Quilt Challenge. 36 of the 24-inch square quilts were made by quilters from across the nation in celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

Quilts have been a voice for women championing causes for generations. The tradition lives on in this amazing project, becoming an exhibit, with works that range from the traditional to very modern. Sponsored by the Dakota County Star Quilters.

Votes For Women: A Portrait Of Persistence is also on exhibit. The poster exhibit from the Smithsonian follows the crusade for women’s suffrage, one of the longest reform movements in American history.



You can learn more about the Winona County Historical Society at winonahistory.org. The Winona County History Center is currently open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. These two exhibits are free to explore and the rest of the museum has an admission of $5 adults, $3 students and is free for youth 7 and under and WCHS members.