Winona County asks for help in fighting COVID spread

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - After seeing record numbers of new cases this week, Winona County health and emergency management officials ask for more help in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Winona County Public Health and Winona County Emergency Management sent out a release for the public late Friday morning on behalf of the county.

It begins by stating that for three days in a row, the county has seen record numbers of new cases of the virus.

Winona County reported 59 on Friday. It comes on a day when Minnesota saw its highest number of new cases-5,454.

The release asks residents and visitors that "now is not the time to let our guard down in the fight against COVID-19."

It also states that the county has experienced high amounts of community spread and that the virus has affected people of all ages.

The county also asks that with the holiday season coming up, people should "plan safer alternatives than the traditional gatherings."

They remind people to maintain physical distancing, wear masks when interacting with people outside the household, and limit interactions with people outside the household.

It concludes by asking people to set an example for the people around you by practicing the safety reminders to slow the spread of the virus.