Wisconsin Update: State sees a record number of new COVID cases

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting that for the first time there have been more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,141 confirmed cases on Friday.

The department reported the virus was a factor in another 62 deaths.

They said that it is the first time the 7-day average topped 5,000 cases. They stated that it is a 515 percent increase in the past two months.

The state has now seen 256,065 cases and 2,256 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that as of Wednesday that 1,774 people were hospitalized with the disease, including 376 in intensive care.

There was one new death in La Crosse County due to COVID-19 according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. It marks the 27th death of a county resident. 23 of the deaths in La Crosse County have occurred in the past month according to statistics from the Department of Health Services.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 73 people, a decrease of five since Thursday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the cases are in intensive care. That's a decrease of two since Thursday.

For the fourth straight day, La Crosse County has seen more than 100 cases of the virus. On Friday, 139 were reported. Here's how the cases today broke down demographically:

0-9 - 3

10-19 - 16

20-29 - 36

30-39 - 15

40-49 - 9

50-59 - 24

60-69 - 17

70-79 - 14

80-89 - 2

90+ - 3

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 408 (+21) 3 (+0) Crawford 466 (+16) 1 (+0) Grant 2,324 (+62) 41 (+1) Jackson 771 (+25) 2 (+0) La Crosse 5,174 (+139) 27 (+1) Monroe 1,478 (+57) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,308 (+31) 6 (+0) Vernon 622 (+15) 3 (+0) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

