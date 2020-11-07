Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President-elect Joe Biden is positioning himself to be a leader who, as he puts it, "seeks not to divide, but to unify" a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

Biden gave a victory speech Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, after clinching the presidency with voting results reported earlier in the day.

Biden said in his prime-time speech that he sought the nation's highest office to make the country respected around the world again and united at home.

The vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, told supporters that they have ushered in a new day for the nation.