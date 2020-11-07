Church to honor 45th anniversary of Fitzgerald shipwreck

DETROIT (AP) — Mariners’ Church of Detroit will observe the 45th anniversary Sunday of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald. The church is holding its yearly memorial service for the thousands of sailors who have died in Great Lakes shipwrecks over the years. The Fitzgerald ore carrier plunged to the bottom of Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975. All 29 crew members were lost. The annual service will be live-streamed on Facebook for the first time. Because of social distancing requirements, those wishing to attend in person must contact the church beforehand. The email address is info@marinerschurchofdetroit.org.