Goodson rushes for 113 yards as Iowa wallops Michigan State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Goodson ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa throttled Michigan State 49-7. Goodson led a balanced Iowa offense (41 runs, 29 passes) that racked up a season-high point total. The sophomore’s outing included a career-long 71-yard scamper, which set the Hawkeyes up for their sixth touchdown of the day. It was a shaky outing for Michigan State’s junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who completed 17 of his 37 throws for 227 yards and three interceptions.