Lions remove QB Matthew Stafford from Reserve-COVID-19 list

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making him eligible to play at Minnesota. The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant from the the Reserve/PUP list, put cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad. Detroit plays the Vikings on Sunday. Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week.