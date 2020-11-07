Little food pantries set up in Onalaska at two elementary schools

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - The city of Onalaska teamed up with Irving Pertzsch and Northern Hills Elementary Schools in Onalaska to install two little free food pantries outside the schools in order to help provide for the community.

These little food pantries are designed to help with food insecurities in Onalaska. Two people from Onalaska were kind enough to build the structure, and now they are set up which means it is up to the community now.

"The Onalaska School District has done an amazing job at making resources accessible externally while kids are home, including ensuring the continued availability of school lunches," said Amanda Jackson, city attorney. "The City of Onalaska felt this was one way during COVID and beyond that we could ensure the availability of resources in our neighborhoods. We're thankful that Irving Pertzsch and Northern Hills Elementary Schools were able to find accommodating and convenient locations at their schools."

Both pantries are located right outside for easy access to the community. Anyone who would like to donate can add non-perishable dry goods to the little free food pantry.