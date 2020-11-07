Minnesota Update: 4,647 new cases, 34 deaths on Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,647 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a drop from the past several days where the state saw record-breaking numbers of new cases.

The state has now had 174,954 total cases and 2,625 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

18 of the 34 deaths in Saturday's update were living in either a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Winona County reported 42 new cases and no deaths on Saturday. Age ranges for the cases weren't available from Winona County Health and Human Services.

Elsewhere, both Houston County and Fillmore County each recorded 17 new cases in Saturday's update according to MDH.

A total of 174,954 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 15,832 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 1,277 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 142,800 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported nearly 46,000 COVID-19 tests in Saturday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 3,074,413. Approximately 1,982,166 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 11,394 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,889 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

