The annual Rotary Lights provide more than just a community tradition

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The holidays wouldn't feel like the holidays without the beloved Rotary Lights tradition, but providing that fun sense of community isn't the only thing the annual lights do.

"This year of 2020 is the most important year we have ever had for Rotary Lights," said Pat Stephens, President of Rotary Lights. "We expect to have a banner year because of all the hindrances that the virus has created."

The lights have been a community tradition for ___ years and it takes about five weeks to set everything up. On Saturday there were about 140 people of all ages in Riverside Park helping but they have around 3,000 volunteers, some that work year round, which means it truly is a community effort.

"There's no Rotary Lights without the volunteers, it's a great group," said Stephens. "I think we ended up with 98 non-profit organizations that agreed to help out this year. They supply the people power."

But as many know, Rotary Lights does more than just provide the community with a fun and festive annual tradition. Community members have the ability to donate both money and food which goes to local food pantries.

"When we started Rotary Lights collecting food was kind of an after thought. In 1995, our very first year we collected a little over 13,000 food items," said Stephens. "Since that time the community has really adopted that project and I'm guessing that we're going to be right around 350,000 food items that will be collected."

Stephens explained that the need has never been greater than it is right now which is also why this year's Rotary Lights is so important.

"That really, really helps us," said Susan Oddsen, Program Manager at the La Crescent Food Shelf. "We get the Halloween food and that keeps us going through November and just about into December but then we start to get really low and Rotary Lights comes in and that helps us make it into January and February hopefully."

"It's amazing to live in a community where people really show up and help each other out," said Oddsen. "That's the best part of this work."

The food can be collected at any time. There are food tables at the exit to the park and people can come through during the day when the lights aren't even on and leave bags of food to be collected that night. Anyone that would like to make a donation can also visit rotarylights.org.

The lights provide a safe alternative to big holiday gatherings. People can stay in their own cars and practice social distancing while just enjoying. Rotary Lights opens the day after Thanksgiving this year with a fireworks display for the community to enjoy.