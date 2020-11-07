Trump’s attacks on mail-in ballots rankle some military vets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has held himself up as a champion of U.S. troops without rival.

Now, with his presidency on the line, he’s casting suspicion on a tool of participatory democracy -- the mail-in ballot -- that has allowed U.S. military personnel to vote while serving far from home since the War of 1812.

The president has shouted from Twitter to “STOP THE COUNT” and leveled unsubstantiated charges that mail-in ballots counted after election night are helping rival Democrat Joe Biden “steal” the election.

The broadsides have unsettled many veterans and former military brass who experienced voting by mail as a tether to their civic duty when serving abroad.