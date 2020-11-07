Weekend record-setting warmth

Another beautiful day…

Plenty of sunshine and our mild weather pattern brought a 4th consecutive day of 70 degree warmth. Friday set the longest streak of November 70s on record. The record of 3 straight days was set in 1938, from November 2nd through the 4th. Highs around the area topped out in the 70s, and we set a new daily high eclipsing 71° set in 2016.

Warmth through the weekend…

Highs will continue to reach 70 or better through Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies, and southerly winds will increase and gust to over 30 mph this weekend.

Storm system next week…

A storm system will bring changes for early next week. Rain will fall on Monday and Tuesday, but some snow is possible later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Much colder weather will move in from the north.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden