Wisconsin senators respond to Biden’s projected win

(WKOW) — Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican Senator Ron Johnson shared statements Saturday on the projection that Joe Biden will win the presidential election.

Baldwin congratulated the President-elect and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in a tweet Saturday morning, saying “A son of Scranton and the daughter of immigrants are heading to the White House. Thank you, Wisconsin. Thank you, America. Congrats, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! —TB”

Johnson released the following statement Saturday evening, in support of President Trump:

“In the face of coordinated efforts to undermine his administration from day one, and a mainstream media that shed all pretense of fairness, President Trump has tenaciously fought to make America better – and he produced remarkable results. His unbelievably energetic reelection campaign efforts earned him 200,000 more votes in Wisconsin than in 2016 and once again made pollsters look ridiculous. Regardless of the outcome, in my book he will always be a winner and patriot that truly loves America.”