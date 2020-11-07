Wisconsin Update: State again sees a record number of new COVID cases; 217 more in La Crosse County

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting that one day after setting a record with more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state, that record's been broken by more than 900.

The Department of Health Services reported Saturday 7,065 confirmed cases. The day before, DHS recorded 6,141 cases of the virus.

217 of the new cases on Saturday were in La Crosse County. That is the second-highest number of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest one-day figure was on September 18 when the county saw 254 COVID-19 cases.

DHS also reported 45 new deaths in Wisconsin from the virus on Saturday.

The state has now seen 263,130 cases and 2,301 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that as of Wednesday that 1,787 people were hospitalized with the disease, including 385 in intensive care.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 79 people, or an increase of six since Friday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the cases are in intensive care. That's the same as Friday.

Here's how the 217 new cases in La Crosse County broke down demographically:

0-9 - 5

10-19 - 30

20-29 - 45

30-39 - 34

40-49 - 25

50-59 - 31

60-69 - 32

70-79 - 8

80-89 - 6

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 431 (+23) 3 (+0) Crawford 487 (+21) 1 (+0) Grant 2,377 (+53) 43 (+2) Jackson 846 (+75) 2 (+0) La Crosse 5,391 (+217) 27 (+0) Monroe 1,525 (+47) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,363 (+55) 6 (+0) Vernon 650 (+28) 3 (+0) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.