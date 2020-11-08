Argument over dog leads to shooting in Nashville; 8 wounded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An argument that started over a dog led to a shooting that left eight people wounded in Tennessee. Nashville police say they are looking for two male suspects. Officers say they responded to reports of gunfire early Sunday. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Police say the two suspects began arguing and one of them had a dog with him. Police say the suspect with the dog pulled out a handgun. The second suspect left, then returned a short time later with a gun and accompanied by several other men. An exchange of gunfire then ensued. Police said the investigation is ongoing.