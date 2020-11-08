Attack on Burkina Faso mosque wounds 6, says government

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A government spokesman in Burkina Faso says an unknown assailant has wounded six people by throwing a flammable bottle into a mosque in the capital of Ouagadougou. Remis Fulgance Dandjinou told The Associated Press that investigations into the Friday evening attack are ongoing, The attack comes just two weeks before Burkina Faso is due to hold national elections. Attacks by Islamic extremists are ravaging the country, more than 2,100 people have been killed this year due to violence and some analysts fear that could now be fueling Islamophobia in the West African nation. Others worry the attack signifies the government’s inability to secure the country, two weeks before presidential and legislative elections.