Eco-fashion offers a renaissance for new Tunisian brands

MAHDIA, Tunisia (AP) — In a globalized world dominated by fast fashion brands, Tunisian designers are increasingly going back to their roots and embrace local artisans and environmentally conscious materials. Tunisia is a good fit for the kind of eco-fashion they want to champion thanks to the North African nation’s age-old textile-making traditions. Some designers have embraced the practice of upcycling and are creating modern fashions with old materials and the craftwork of local artisans. One designer travels across the country to buy precious fabrics handmade by a weaver who’s been spinning for 47 years. Another hopes the trend will help save Tunisia’s important textile industry from the coronavirus recession.