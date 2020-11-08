Fashion-forward: Affirmative action hits Brazil’s runways

SAO PAULO (AP) — Bold styles are usually the talk of the town for Sao Paulo Fashion Week. This year, couture connoisseurs in Brazil’s most cosmopolitan city have focused on the models — more specifically, the color of their skin. For the first time, designers in Latin America’s largest fashion show, which wraps on Sunday, have been obliged to ensure 50% of their models are either Black, Afro-descendant or Indigenous. Fashion-forward affirmative action is the latest effort to boost representation through edict in Brazil. More than half of Brazilians identify as either Black or biracial, but you wouldn’t know it from the country’s magazines and ads, where images of light-skinned people remain dominant.