Inclusive playground advocate wins philanthropy award

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Jack Krage was honored as the 2020 Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser for coordinating and raising money to build an inclusive playground at Lake Park.

Krage and the Winona Lions Club raised $750,000 in five years to build "Every Child's Dream" playground.

Krage said he didn't put in the work for any acknowledgment, he simply wanted to give all kids the opportunity to play.

The playground is mostly wheelchair accessible with ramps and a soft smooth surface rather than woodchips.

"That's exactly why we wanted that and people have pushed wheelchairs on it and gone with walkers. It is easy to be mobile with a wheel as well," Krage said. "We didn't want to focus on one child. We didn't want to call it Johnny's dream or Mary's dream. We didn't want to make it look like there was a poster child and we were doing it just for them. We wanted it for everybody."

11-year-old Kendyl Dove said she enjoys the monkey bars and that everyone can have fun at the playground.

"I think it's important because it's for anyone that can come and they can do whatever they want," Dove said. "There are a lot of things to do here. It's not just for little kids it's all ages."

The 2020 Association of Fundraising Professionals -- Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter honored Krage with the award ahead of National Philanthropy Day on November 15.