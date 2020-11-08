Measurable rainfall back in the forecast

Warm and Windy

Sunday brought us yet another warm and windy day in the Coulee Region. Most of us were in the 70s during the afternoon with La Crosse hitting 74 degrees. This tied our record high for 11/8. Some of the strongest wind gusts we saw out there in the afternoon hit upwards of 40 mph. Lows drop only to the low 60s tonight. Monday looks warm, but a strong cold front will impact the region for the upcoming week.

Rain Likely

Monday looks to start out relatively dry with the slight chance for a few scattered showers early. The better chance moves in during the afternoon/evening and late hours for Monday night. Right now, we should be well warm enough to stay all rainfall Monday. This line of showers will form along an advancing cold front. We can expect off and on rain chances through Monday night and most of Tuesday. As that front moves through Tuesday, some could see a quick transition to snow later on in the day. Accumulations don't really look to be much as of now, and would likely stay to our north and west. All in all, rain totals through Tuesday night could range between 0.25" to 2.00" localized.

Chilly Week

Compared to this weekend, our upcoming week will be chilly. Tuesday's cold front will knock our temperatures back to the 40s for most of this upcoming week. We could see some sunshine mid week with light winds, so that should be rather pleasant. Slight chance for a few showers Thursday and Saturday/Sunday. Right now NO major snow storms are in our forecast!

Have a good one,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears