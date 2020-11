Minneapolis City Council president will not run for 3rd term

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of the Minneapolis City Council says she will not seek re-election. Lisa Bender has served two terms for the ward that sits just below the city’s downtown. The Star Tribune reports she said in an announcement on campaign letterhead that he made her decision “well before multiple crises hit our city,” The city has been dealing with economic hardship brought on by the coronavirus and racial unrest after the death of George Floyd in May. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died after Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests in the metro area and beyond.