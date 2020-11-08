Minnesota Update: 5,924 new cases, 31 deaths from COVID-19.

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

That's a single day record for cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The state has now had 180,862 total cases and 2,656 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

18 of the 31 deaths in Sunday's update were living in either a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Winona County reported 33 new cases and no deaths on Sunday. The cases ranged in age from 5-79 according to Winona County Health and Human Services.

Elsewhere, Houston County had eight, and Fillmore County had seven new cases in Saturday's update according to MDH.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 180,862 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 16,037 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 1,337 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 146,311 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported nearly 46,000 COVID-19 tests in Sunday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 3,120,995. Just over 2 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 11,527 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,923 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

