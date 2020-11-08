Minnesota man sentenced to 15 years for death of 4-year-old

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son in her home. Kevin Jackson, of Cass Lake, was sentenced Friday in Itasca County District Court. The Star Tribune reports that Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the boy’s August 2019 suffocation death in Inger, about 35 miles northwest of Grand Rapids. The criminal complaint sa ys had on rubber gloves and was standing over the boy, who was facedown on a couch and covered with a blanket. Emergency personnel tried to revive the boy before pronouncing him dead at the scene.