Molino’s 2 goals help Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 3-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored twice, Emanuel Reynoso had a goal and two assists, and Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 3-0 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Minnesota will be the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and will host a first-round playoff game. Molino’s eighth goal of the season opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Minnesota has won three of its last four games and is unbeaten in its last eight. Dallas had won three in a row.