Owners and animals escape Stoddard barn fire

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - Five fire departments responded to a barn fire late Sunday afternoon off of Highway K near Hamburg Road.

Coon Creek Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Ken Phillips said a plugged-in tractor most likely caused the blaze, but it's still under investigation.

The owners were able to get the cows out before any harm was caused.

"We had quick a knockdown," Ast. Chief Phillips said. "Only maybe 20 to 30 feet of this side of the barn is lost. They'll be able to probably put cattle in on the other end of the barn tonight yet they'll just have to gat that off."

Neighbors on the scene said there was a lot of smoke before help arrived.