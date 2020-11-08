Pent-up global wish list of hopes, demands awaits Biden

LONDON (AP) — Four years of inward-looking “America First” leadership by outgoing President Donald Trump have generated pent-up global demand for a more engaged and amenable America. The leaders of governments and global institutions will likely be hammering on White House doors and email inboxes with a long wish list of priorities they want American help with which Trump’s administration often refused to provide. They will include issues big and small, from climate change to taxing Internet companies. Beating back the coronavirus pandemic and slowing the rise in global temperatures are top priorities for America’s partners. Beyond them are a dizzying array of other issues vital to specific regions and nations now hoping to be heard by the incoming administration.