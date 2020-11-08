Suu Kyi party set to win Myanmar vote with weak opposition

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Voters in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, have turned up in large numbers to vote in nationwide elections that are expected to return to power the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won the last elections in 2015 in a landslide, ending more than five decades of military-dictated rule. With Myanmar under threat from a coronavirus surge, mask wearing was mandatory in the lines at polling stations on Sunday. The Election Commission said it would begin to announce results Monday morning. But it may take up to a week to collect all the votes, some of which will come from remote jungle areas.