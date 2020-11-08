Warm and windy end to the weekend

It's warm!

Since November 1, we have seen 5 days of 70 degrees + at the La Crosse airport. Two of those days have been record highs on 11/5 and 11/6. The official high on Saturday was 74 degrees which came up 1 degree short of a record. Regardless it has been warm and rather windy. Maximum gusts on Saturday reached the 30s in spots.

Warm stretch eventually ends

Sunday looks nice and warm again with highs back into the 70s. The record high for 11/8 in La Crosse is 74 degrees set back in 1999 and I think we could come close to breaking that. It will be even windier on Sunday with gusts up to 40-50 mph, especially across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. We will see some sun with a few clouds passing through. A cold front comes through Monday dropping our temperatures way off for the rest of the week.

Rain and cold

Monday afternoon through Tuesday should give the region a much needed soaking rain along an advancing cold front. Right now models are hinting that storm totals could range from an inch to two inches of rain by Tuesday night. That cold front will drop us from near 70 Monday, to the 40s by Tuesday. Highs will likely bounce around in the 40s for the rest of the upcoming week.

Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears