Wisconsin Update: Weekend showed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new cases of the coronavirus, a day after the state set a new daily record with more than 7,000 positive tests.

The state showed a positivity rate of 33.5% from the 12,761 tests that were processed in the last day.

More than 267,000 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports there were 1,180 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita.

Eleven people died from the virus in Sunday's update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 82 people, or an increase of three since Saturday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 16 of the cases are in intensive care. That's a drop of four from the previous day.

Here's how the 78 new cases in La Crosse County broke down demographically:

0-9 - 2

10-19 - 5

20-29 - 15

30-39 - 14

40-49 - 15

50-59 - 15

60-69 - 9

70-79 - 3

80-89 - 0

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 441 (+10) 3 (+0) Crawford 494 (+7) 1 (+0) Grant 2,423 (+46) 46 (+3) Jackson 891 (+45) 2 (+0) La Crosse 5,469 (+78) 27 (+0) Monroe 1,556 (+31) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,361 (+1) 6 (+0) Vernon 668 (+18) 3 (+0) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

