Brazil health regulator suspends Chinese-made vaccine trials

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s health regulator has halted clinical trials of the potential COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac, citing an “adverse, serious event,” according to a statement it posted to its website Monday night. The potential vaccine is being developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac and would be produced locally by Sao Paulo’s state-run Butantan Institute. Butantan said in a statement that it was “surprised” by the regulator’s decision, and that it would hold a press conference at on Tuesday morning.