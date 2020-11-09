Central retiring “Red Raiders” team name and mascot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central High School announces Monday that they are retiring their current team name and mascot.

In a release fromt the school, it said that they are doing away with the Red Raiders team name and mascot.

"The proud tradition of being a Central High School student, staff member, or alumni isn't about a mascot, an image, or a name but it’s rooted in excellence and life-long learning and I want to move forward with that spirit,” said Central High School principal Troy McDonald. “We will work with our Central High School family to find a new mascot that will be a source of pride for future generations and be consistent with the belief that Central is a safe and welcoming place for all.”

The statement said that "it is imperative that La Crosse schools reflect mascots that are culturally sensitive and inclusive of all races and nationalities represented in our buildings and the broader community."

The school is currently working on a plan to remove all imagery related to the Red Raiders.

To develop a new team name and mascot, they are geting input from students and staff.

The school is also looking at ways to incorporate teaching students "to reflect and learn from the past as it relates to the "Red Raiders" name and mascot as well as other traditions and history, including that of the surrounding community and its strong Native American roots."

The statement said that the school's goal is to have a new team name and mascot before the board of education for approval in early January.