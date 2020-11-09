EU agrees on tighter rules for surveillance tech exports

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has agreed to tighten up rules for the sale and export of cybersurveillance technology. EU lawmakers and the European Council reached a provisional deal on Monday to update controls of so-called dual use goods such as facial recognition technology and spyware to prevent them from being used to violate human rights. Under the new rules, companies will have to apply for government licenses to export certain products and they’ll have to meet criteria that have been beefed up to include requirements to consider whether the sale poses a risk to human rights.