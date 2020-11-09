Fire damages La Crescent apartment building

News app viewers can see the video here

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A La Crescent apartment building is damaged on Monday evening.

The fire occurred in at 322 S. 1st Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Viewer video showed much of one side of the two-story building engulfed in flames at one point.

The La Crescent Fire Department and crews from the Hokah Fire Department are on the scene.

There's been no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. We'll be updating it as more information is released.