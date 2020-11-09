Firebrand Indonesian cleric returns from 3-year Saudi exile

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of followers of a firebrand cleric joyfully have welcomed him at an Indonesian airport as he returned home from a 3-year exile in Saudi Arabia after criminal charges including a pornography case were dropped. The supporters burst into joy when they saw Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islamic Defenders Front, and his family exit immigration at the airport to head home. Shihab left in 2017 to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca shortly after police charged him in connection with a pornography chat case and for allegedly insulting the Pancasila state ideology. Police dropped both charges last year due to weak evidence. The front was once on the political fringes but has gained significant influence through humanitarian and charity work.