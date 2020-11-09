Flooding in Mexico forces 9,000 to evacuate, leaves 5 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say floods in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco have forced about 9,000 people to evacuate and left nine people dead. The Interior Department estimated Monday that about 150,000 were affected by the flooding, either because of damage to homes or crops, or to displacement. Tabasco is a low-lying state and photos showed many homes in such areas flooded up to their roofs. Rains had threatened to overtop a dam in Tabasco over the weekend. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the government is distributing aid and will clean up riverbeds to reduce the risk of floods. The flooding caused by cold fronts come after rains associated with Tropical Storm Eta left about 20 people dead in the neighboring Mexican state of Chiapas.