Biden turns to coronavirus response, names advisory board

BOSTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has announced the members of his coronavirus task force, which will put together a blueprint for fighting the pandemic.

Notable among the task force members is Rick Bright, a vaccine expert who had filed a whistleblower complaint alleging he was reassigned to a lesser job because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug pushed by President Donald Trump as a COVID-19 treatment.

Other members include doctors and scientists who have served in previous administrations, including experts in public health, vaccines and infectious diseases.

Biden says dealing with the pandemic is “one of the most important battles” his administration will face.