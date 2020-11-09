FTC says Zoom misled users on its security for meetings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are requiring Zoom to strengthen its security in a proposed settlement of allegations that the video conferencing service misled users about its level of security for meetings. The settlement was announced by the Federal Trade Commission. A complaint filed by the agency accused Zoom of deceiving users over security since at least 2016. It said the company held on to cryptographic keys that allowed it to access content from its customers’ meetings, and secured meetings with a lower level of privacy encryption than it promised customers. The regulators allege that Zoom “engaged in a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users.”