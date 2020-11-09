Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent host auction to build local family a home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent are teaming up to put on the "Bid to Build" auction in an effort to raise money to build the Olsons, a local La Crosse family, a home.

The virtual auction is on now and goes until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12. Attendees will have the chance to bid on 63 unique prizes, including gift cards, gift baskets, and much more.

Immediately following the event, viewers will have the chance to participate in a second auction, featuring real-time bidding on six big-ticket prizes valued at over $7,800.

All auction items were purchased from local businesses by various faith groups and community members. Executive Director Kahya Fox says the organization recognizes the strain COVID-19 has put on small businesses and "felt it would be wrong to ask struggling local businesses to donate to our auction".

Instead, the group created a solution that raises money for the Olsons, while also supporting local business owners. In addition to these donations, Thrivent contributed a generous $87,500 in funding.

All proceeds from both auctions will go towards building a home for the Olsons. For more information about the event, visit Habitat's website.