How will the Wisconsin Legislature address the pandemic?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voter turnout nationwide was between 63 and 65 percent.

That may be a new record according to UW-La Crosse Political Science professor emeritus Joe Heim.

In Wisconsin, he says the turnout was 73 percent, a record or close to it.

Heim was part of a panel summarizing the 2020 lection. That event, sponsored by the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

UW-La Crosse Assistant Professor Anthony Chergosky provided analysis during the forum.

Following the event, we spoke with him about how the Wisconsin Legislature might address the pandemic.

Chergosky says he's interested to see what will happen since there's never been an atmosphere of cooperation in Madison since Tony Evers took office.