La Crescent Middle and High Schools, Winona Middle shift to virtual learning

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Two school districts in southeastern Minnesota move back to distance learning after an increase in the number of students and staff getting COVID-19 or having to quarantine due to the virus.

On Monday, both the La Crescent and Winona school districts announced their plans to deal with the situation for the next several weeks. Both districts said that there won't be any instruction on Tuesday, November 10 for students at La Crescent Middle or High School or Winona Middle School. Teachers and staff are using the day to prepare for distance learning.

In La Crescent, Principal Steve Smith sent a letter out Monday stating that classes resume on November 11. The letter stated that they're anticipating full distance learning through Friday, December 4. A return to the hybrid model is set for December 7.

In the letter, Smith said of the move, "This is due to the number of positive cases we have ween today within our student body, their families, the number of quarantined students and staff as well as the ocunty and stte data that is indicating an upward trend that is already in progress. We regret the short notice but realize this is the best option fo the safety of all in our school community and beyond."

Smith said that the school board decided to suspend all activities due to the move to full distance learning. The letter said the football and volleyball seasons are over. Winter sports are delayed until December 7.

In Winona, a release cites the same issues as in La Crescent-an increase in the number of positive COVID cases at the middle school along with the number of students and staff who need to quarantine.

The move to distance learning affects Grades 5-8 only. The district said all other schools will remain on the hybrid learning model.

The plan is to resume hybrid learning at the middle school on Monday, November 30.

Activities and athletics are on hold until that same date. The district said that child care will still be offered as mandated by the governor's executive order.