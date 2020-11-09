La Crosse County Health: ‘Stretched beyond capacity right now’, asks for help

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said Monday that they've seen 872 new cases of COVID-19 in just the past week.

Because that volume of cases has exceeded what the health department can do about tracing cases, they are challenged right now to notify individuals. "Our team is phenomenal and has worked tirelessly to slow the spread, but we are stretched past capacity right now.” says Jen Rombalski, Health Director.

In a statement from the health department Monday afternoon, they said that while they are prioritizing high-risk cases and contacts, they wanted the public to know that in some instances people may not get a phone call or get one that is delayed.

They again asked for help from the public in combatting the virus.

Here is what they're asking:

1) If the health department calls you, answer the phone.

2) If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and live in La Crosse County:

a. Complete this online form to assist our contact tracers.

b. Notify your own contacts. Learn how on our website.

c. Notify your employer, school and/or childcare center.

d. Stay home and apart from others in your household.

3) If you have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, stay home for 14 days from the day you last saw them. It does not matter if you test negative – you still need to complete your quarantine. It can take up to two weeks for someone exposed to show symptoms.

4) Follow the guidance available at couleecovid19.org.

“Letting contacts know they have been exposed is such an important piece of slowing down the spread of a disease,” said Jacquie Cutts, Public Health Nursing Manager. “We have too many cases to do it alone, which is why we are asking for the community to help us accomplish this critical task.”