Last warm day before the cold and precipitation returns

It has been nearly a week of record warmth for high and low temperatures. Today will bring on the 7th day in the 70s! Today's record high is 75 degrees, which could be broken. But as of this morning, the forecast high is 73 degrees.

Wet weather returns

Throughout the day cloudy skies and a few sprinkles will dominate the forecast. Also factor in another breezy day with wind gusts near 40 mph.

Then near and after the evening commute, rainfall will start to fall across the region. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as a cold front marches in. This will quickly lead to heavy rainfall overnight and throughout Tuesday.

Rainfall will become widespread throughout much of your Tuesday. So keep the umbrella handy at all times. Accumulations could exceed 2 inches and lead to river rises.

Ending snow

As the large system ends late Tuesday night, cold air will start to fill in. This could allow for a transition to wintry mix and snowfall.

As for accumulation, it will be VERY minimal if any for most. If anyone sees snow accumulation, it will be southeastern Minnesota and areas to the north of I-90.

Surfaces may become slick with temperatures dropping below the freezing mark. Extra time will be needed on the roadways Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Cold air

Gradually into Wednesday, the skies will bring back the sunshine. Yet, the warm air is no more as temperatures will start to bring in a more average trend into the weekend. So, it’s time to bring back the winter gear.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett